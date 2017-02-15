Radioactive shipment to close US 20 west of Idaho Falls early Feb. 22

Updated at 1:13 pm, February 15th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department on Wednesday.

RIGBY – The Idaho Transportation Department advises that a shipment of radioactive material from the Idaho National Laboratory will close U.S. 20 temporarily west of Idaho Falls early Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Crews will close the highway from 2 to 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to facilitate the shipment.

U.S. 20 will be closed from the entrance of the Materials and Fuels Complex, which is 28 miles west of Idaho Falls, to the INL access road at the U.S. 20/26 junction.

To help ensure traffic safety, workers also will close U.S. 26 just south of its junction with U.S. 20 and U.S. 20/26 just west of the junction.

Motorists should avoid the highways during the Wednesday closure.

INL will transport the radioactive material to the Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center.