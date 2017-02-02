Weather Sponsor
Rain, snow and ice storm expected late Thursday, Friday

Outdoors

0  Updated at 1:48 pm, February 2nd, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com file photo

IDAHO FALLS — An icy storm is expected to hit large portions of eastern Idaho Thursday afternoon and Friday.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a winter storm advisory for the following counties: Lemhi, Butte, Clark, Fremont, Teton, Caribou, Bannock and the eastern portion of Bonneville and Madison.

The weather advisory shows a Pacific storm moving in from the west that will spread light precipitation across the state starting at noon Thursday. By Friday morning heavier snow and rainfall will hit western Idaho and move toward the Idaho/Wyoming border by the end of the day.

The storm should taper off by Saturday, but more snow and rain are expected on Sunday.

Temperatures will be high enough that communities in the lower elevations can expect more rain than snow. As a result there is the potential for flooding — especially in small towns and cities where melted snow has nowhere to go, according to the NWS alert.

Strong winds are expected in the higher elevations, which will cause lowing and drifting snow. Temporary road closures are possible.

A more severe winter storm warning has also been issued in parts of western Wyoming. Some 8 to 14 inches of snow are expected in the mountains and higher elevation areas.

See the NWS Weather Map here

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

