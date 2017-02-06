Rexburg man suspected of voyeurism pleads not guilty

Updated at 2:17 pm, February 6th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland and Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — A former Brigham Young University-Idaho student has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony video voyeurism.

Daven James MacCabe appeared in court for an arraignment Monday morning.

The 23-year-old, who has now moved back home to Salem, Utah, was originally charged with the felony in late January after six female roommates living in the La Jolla Apartment Complex discovered a hidden camera in their bathroom.

Police reports show the camera was hidden in a towel hanger on the bathroom door. During the hearing, Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Rob Wood said the camera had been in the bathroom from Dec. 20 to Jan. 20.

Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com that during interviews MacCabe admitted to placing a camera inside the bathroom in the apartment and inside the bedroom of one of the victims.

During the hearing, 7th District Judge Greg Moeller reaffirmed MacCabe was not have any contact with the victims, to avoid all internet access and was prohibited from accessing electronic devices. He is being represented by Public Defender James Archibald.

A date for a jury trial was set for May 17. A pre-trial conference will be held April 17.

If found guilty of video voyeurism, MacCabe could face a sentence of up to five years in state prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

