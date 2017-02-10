Rigby man with violent history faces new assault charges

Updated at 10:27 am, February 10th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A 24-year-old man with several convictions for violent crimes has once again found himself facing felony assault charges.

Ryan Xavier Morgan, of Rigby, was arrested Feb. 3 on felony charges of attempted strangulation, domestic battery and a misdemeanor charge of false imprisonment.

Morgan made his first court appearance Monday and remains in the Bonneville County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Bonneville County deputies first learned of a violent attack when the victim and her mother arrived at the Sheriff’s Ammon field office, court records show.

The victim reported to deputies that her and Morgan were in a relationship and the night before the pair got into a verbal argument at an Idaho Falls home.

The argument became physical and Morgan allegedly forced a towel into her mouth, choked her with two hands and repeatedly stated that he wanted to kill her.

Court records show bruising on both sides of the victim’s face were noted by deputies.

Deputies later spoke with Morgan who said the victim’s injuries were self-inflicted. Morgan had cuts and bruising to his left hand, but told investigators he hurt his hand by punching a countertop.

In 2011, Morgan was one of seven defendants charged in relation to the Christmas Day stabbing death of then 20-year-old Buck Garner.

Joseph Manuel Chavez, the main defendant in the death, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to ten years fixed with 20 years indeterminate. Chavez is currently housed in protective custody and is up for parole in Dec. 2021.

Morgan pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault stemming from a fight with the murder victim’s roommate that occurred during Garner’s murder.

Morgan, 19 at the time, was sentenced to 5 years in prison. According court records, Morgan was sent on a Rider but was unsuccessful and was sent to serve his prison term. According correction officials, Morgan received two disciplinary reports for assault and battery while incarcerated.

Morgan served his full sentence and was released from prison in late December.

Morgan is due back in court later this month for a no contact order hearing and for a preliminary hearing.