Roads closed in Bingham Co. due to flooding; sandbags being distributed

Local

0  Updated at 9:13 am, February 10th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

BINGHAM COUNTY — Due to flooding in the area of 1200 N. (Baseline Rd.), it has been decided to close the roadway on 1200 N. between 1150 E. and 1200 E. and also from 1200 E. to 1150 N. for the safety of those traveling through the area.

It has also been decided that there will be four locations in which sandbags can be obtained to ease the burden.

Firth – Behind Collettes located at 132 S Main
Shelley – Behind the Shelley Fire Station located at 585 W Fir
Blackfoot – Moreland Park – 740 W
Aberdeen – Stokes – 185 N Main

Bags and sand will be made available to those in need, please bring your own shovels.

Information can be found on the Bingham County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

