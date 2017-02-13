Sheriff releases name of homicide victim, says he was shot to death

0

Updated at 2:57 pm, February 13th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 11, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office received information that a homicide had occurred at 631 South 1600 West in Bingham County.

Officers responded to the residence and initiated an investigation on the information that was provided.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and inside deputies discovered David Lee Davis, age 30, of Pocatello who was deceased. It was later determined through an autopsy Davis had suffered a gunshot wound causing his death.

The crime scene is still being held by the Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State lab came down today to assist the detectives with evidence collection.

Melonie Smith has been arrested and charged with first degree murder. There was an elderly female also at the residence and she was not arrested but was transported to Idaho Falls Crisis center so she could be cared for.

This is still an active investigation at this time.

RELATED CONTENT:

UPDATE: Local woman booked into Bingham County jail for murder