More snow expected in eastern Idaho through Tuesday

Updated at 9:28 am, February 26th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Snow is expected to continue through the weekend into Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has declared a winter storm advisory for Clark, Fremont and Teton counties and eastern Madison County. A storm system will sweep across eastern Idaho Sunday evening into Monday bringing snow showers and breezy conditions.

About 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected in the Upper and Teton Valleys through Monday night and 5 to 9 inches is expected at elevations above 7,000 feet. Weather officials are predicting blowing snow, which will create dangerous travel conditions. The heaviest snowfall is expected Sunday night.

The rest of eastern Idaho is not under a severe storm advisory, but some snow is predicted in the forecast until Tuesday.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible in valleys and the southern Highlands with 4 to 8 inches possible above 6,000 feet across the Eastern Highlands, according to an NWS alert. Motorists planning to travel late Sunday and Monday are advised to be prepared for difficult winter driving conditions and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Flood warnings and advisories, which covered nearly the entire state earlier this month, have mostly abated. Counties that remain under flood warnings are: Jefferson, Franklin, Lincoln, Cassia and Minidoka. Emergency management officials say flooding conditions in southeastern Idaho counties are expected to last for several more days.

Outside of Idaho — a backcountry avalanche warning has been issued for all of southern and central Montana. Heavy snowfall and strong wind over the last 36 hours has created a high avalanche danger on all slopes, according to the NWS.

Northern Utah and western Wyoming are also not under a severe storm advisory, but some snow is predicted in the forecast.

No major road closures have been reported as of Sunday morning.

