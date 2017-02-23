Snow storm closes long stretches of Interstate 84 and Idaho 81

POCATELLO — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed a significant portion of Interstate 84 due to blowing snow and reduced visibility.
Both lanes on the 54-mile stretch are closed between the Exit 222 junction with Interstate 86 and the Utah State Line.
A section of Idaho Highway 81 also has been closed due to blowing snow and reduced visibility. The two-lane closure is between Malta at milepost 0.5 and Declo at milepost 26.
Southeast Idaho remains under a winter storm warning through Friday. Although the snow will taper off on Saturday, some 2 to 5 inches of snowfall are expected in the region through the weekend.
There is no indication when the highways will reopen.
SEE THE ROAD CONDITIONS MAP AT 511 IDAHO
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
