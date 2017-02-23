Snow storm closes long stretches of Interstate 84 and Idaho 81

0

Updated at 4:37 pm, February 23rd, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

POCATELLO — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed a significant portion of Interstate 84 due to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Both lanes on the 54-mile stretch are closed between the Exit 222 junction with Interstate 86 and the Utah State Line.

A section of Idaho Highway 81 also has been closed due to blowing snow and reduced visibility. The two-lane closure is between Malta at milepost 0.5 and Declo at milepost 26.

Southeast Idaho remains under a winter storm warning through Friday. Although the snow will taper off on Saturday, some 2 to 5 inches of snowfall are expected in the region through the weekend.

There is no indication when the highways will reopen.

SEE THE ROAD CONDITIONS MAP AT 511 IDAHO