Storm closes U.S. 20, Idaho 87 between Island Park and Montana

Updated at 2:43 pm, February 6th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Transportation.

ISLAND PARK — Low visibility caused by blowing and drifting snow has closed U.S. Highway 20 and Idaho Highway 87 between Island Park and Montana. The highways likely will remain closed until late Monday night.

U.S. 20 is closed between the Island Park Lodge and Montana, milepost 394 to 406, while Idaho 87 is closed between its junction with U.S. 20 and Montana, milepost 0 to 9. The highways closed at 11 a.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service predicts winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph, in the area, continuing through 11 p.m. The Pocatello/Idaho Falls office of the weather service issued a winter storm warning early this morning predicting moderate to heavy snow at times, with an increase this evening as a cold front moves into upper eastern Idaho. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are possible in the Island Park area.

Meteorologists predict up to 2 inches of snow today for lower elevations of the upper Snake River Plain, with winds 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph at times.

Motorists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel on storm-affected highways in Idaho. When travel is necessary, drivers should drive to meet conditions, regardless of the posted speed limit.

Travelers are encouraged to dial 5-1-1 or check the Idaho 511 Traveler Information website (511.idaho.gov) for the latest state highway conditions.

For highway and weather conditions throughout the state, and for updates on highway reopenings, motorists may access the Idaho 511 system anytime. Reports are updated as conditions change.