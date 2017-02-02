Stuck Utah man dies in desert on way to job interview

0

Updated at 12:14 pm, February 2nd, 2017 By: Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Share This Story

We Matched

TOOELE, Utah (KSL) — The body of a Tooele man missing since Thursday was found Tuesday in a remote area of Tooele County.

Sheriff’s investigators believe Johnny Doerr, 19, got lost while driving to a job interview, got stuck in an extremely remote area near Clive, and then died of hypothermia while trying to find help.

“It appears he tried to walk … to the EnergySolutions plant to get help but he didn’t make it. I think he was overcome by the weather and most likely died of exposure, hypothermia,” said Tooele County Sheriff’s Lt. Ron Johnson.

Doerr left his house on Thursday for a job interview at the EnergySolutions facility in Clive in Tooele County’s western desert. By Thursday afternoon, when he didn’t return home, he was reported missing by his family.

On Monday, a rancher found Doerr’s Honda Civic on an unmaintained dirt road about 15 miles south of the Clive exit. Johnson says investigators believe Doerr got lost and then tried to cut across the rural road to get to back to the main road, but became stuck in a deep snowbank.

“I don’t think he realized what road he was on. I think he thought he was heading in the right direction, trying to get to his interview. And he just made the wrong choice of picking that road,” Johnson said.

Evidence at the scene suggests that Doerr spent considerable time trying to get his car unstuck, he said. Detectives believe Doerr tried to dig his car out, put extra clothes under his tires, and even walked around the area until he found a piece of metal that he stuck under his tires. Johnson said.

“He tried everything to get it out,” he said.

When all of that failed, Doerr began walking to get help. His body was found less than 10 miles away from his car. He was wearing a light winter coat “not conducive to the weather,” with jeans and cowboy boots, the lieutenant said. The temperature in that area over the past few days has been between zero and 19 degrees, Johnson said.

Investigators are hoping an autopsy by the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office will help determine when Doerr died. Detectives believe he started walking for help that same day and did not stay in his car a few days before leaving it.

Investigators believe Doerr may have overexerted himself while trying to get his car unstuck, and was then overcome by hypothermia while walking.

Doerr did not have a cellphone with a sim card and could not make any calls without a Wi-Fi connection, according to the sheriff’s office.

Johnson described the road Doerr got stuck on as “very rarely traveled.”

A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for Doerr’s funeral expenses and for money for his future daughter, due to be born in a month.

“I’ve never felt (such) great pain in my life. … My soulmate, best friend, and Breklee’s father will always be in our hearts,” Doerr’s girlfriend and mother of his child wrote on Facebook. “I’m so thankful I have this beautiful baby, a part of Johnny that will never be broken.”

Other friends and family members also took to social media to grieve and express their condolences.

“While our heart is broken with grief that he will no longer be with us, we know his kind and happy spirit is bringing new light to heaven! We know he is holding his little girl in the clouds right now and preparing her to join the family down here,” wrote one relative.

Click here for updates on this story.