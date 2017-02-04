Substitute teacher in jail after flashing student

0

Updated at 8:08 pm, February 4th, 2017 By: Ryan Braschler, KTUL

Share This Story

We Matched

PAWHUSKA, Okla. (KTUL) — A troubled substitute teacher is still in jail tonight, unable to make her $5,000 bond. Lacey Sponsler is accused of flashing her genitals to a class full of junior high students.

Last week, Lacey Dawn Sponsler was a substitute teacher at Pawhuska Junior High, this week she’s an inmate at the Osage County Jail for felony indecent exposure.

She pled not guilty in her arraignment Friday, despite video evidence apparently taken by a student on Snapchat. It was a choir class full of junior high school students, Sponsler filling in. According to a probable cause affidavit, she was doing some amateur gymnastics.

The affidavit says Sponsler was talking about using drugs; she was arrested in 2007 on a drug offense in Payne County, to which she pled guilty.

The affidavit also says she told a female student she wasn’t wearing underwear before she did a cartwheel, letting her dress flip up.

Lacey Sponslor, 34, was subbing a junior high choir class when she allegedly did a cartwheel, according to police. She was reportedly not wearing undergarments and exposed herself to the class. | Pawhuska Police Department

“I couldn’t believe it,” says Clint Foy. “What’s a teacher flashing for?”

Everyone we spoke to in Pawhuska Friday was appalled. Only one man agreed to go on camera.

“I can’t imagine being in any type of school environment and thinking that’s the proper thing to do,” Foy said. “Let’s flash the children.”

The affidavit also says Sponsler told the class she views 14-year-old boys as grown men.

A female witness gave officers a graphic description of Sponslers genitals she saw during the cartwheel. But Sponsler told officers she has no memory of doing a cartwheel or exposing herself.

“It’s just inappropriate,” Foy said. “I can’t think of any environment where you have school children that that’s an acceptable thing to do.”

We spoke with the prosecutor assigned to the case. He says Sponsler is charged with a felony because he believes the act was intentional and expects to file more charges in the next few days.

If Sponsler is convicted she’s facing up to 10 years in prison, and up to a $20,000 fine.

This article was originally published by CNN affiliate KTUL. It is used here with permission.