Sunderland: A heart update — when your genetics turn on you

Updated at 3:08 pm, February 14th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

For the last several months, members of the EastIdahoNews.com team have received a surprising number of inquiries about whether I died following my heart transplant in October.

I’m not dead. Obviously.

And since so many of you have asked for an update: I’m happy to provide one — and on Valentine’s Day. You know, because of hearts and stuff.

The truth is, not a whole lot has really changed since the transplant. I’m still living in Utah in a kind of recovery limbo as my body gradually regains its strength and adapts to this new heart.

Doctors are routinely tweaking my massive dose of daily medications to ensure organ rejection doesn’t set in. It’s a process that will likely take a year or more.

What heart recovery is like

One of weird parts of constantly tweaking medications is the funky side effects.

For one, I get tremors. I shake and shiver constantly for no apparent reason. I feel temperatures differently. I get random chills and when I touch something semi-hot — like getting into a hot shower — it initially feels like I’m dousing myself in flames. Even just going outside in the sun makes my skin feel like it’s on fire.

There is also constant tingling in my hands, feet and — oddly — lips. My wife also says the steroids I’m on make me moody and emotional, but I’m fairly certain that’s not true.

Thankfully, the side effects have been relatively benign for me. There are many transplant patients who have much more severe side effects, so I can’t really complain.

The worst part of transplant recovery are the biopsies — a process where they stick catheters down through an artery in your neck so they can cut out tiny pieces of your heart to test. It’s creepy but fascinating to watch a tiny claw on a monitor cut away at your heart.

Biopsies are used to check for organ rejection. I used to get a biopsy weekly, but the further I get from transplant the less often I have to get them. Now I see my doctors a couple of times a month and get a biopsy and a battery of other tests once a month.

That’s mostly it. Besides the tests and appointments, the majority of time is spent working on the internet in my hotel room or at physical therapy where I’m striving to regain my muscles.

The only major development that has come out of the last couple months is that I now know what actually caused my initial heart failure.