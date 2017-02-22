Suspect in multiple vehicle thefts arrested in stolen pickup after pursuit

0

Updated at 2:48 pm, February 22nd, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A man suspected in multiple vehicle thefts was arrested after a police pursuit that ended in a pickup crashing in Bonneville County on Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit began in Jefferson County. Multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved, including Madison, Jefferson and Bonneville counties, Idaho Falls police, Idaho State Police, and the U.S. Forest Service.

Spike strips were set to stop the pickup.

The suspect lost control and crashed through a yard at Lincoln and Foothill in Bonneville County around 2:30 p.m.

A pickup truck crashed after a police pursuit that ended at Lincoln and Foothill in Bonneville County on Wednesday afternoon. | Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

He got out of the pickup and was apprehended after running on foot.

Authorities said they have been looking for this individual for some time. The pickup he had been driving was stolen earlier Wednesday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell said. He said authorities used extra caution because two firearms were inside the pickup when it was stolen.

Lovell said law enforcement have been pursuing the suspect multiple times in the last few days. The most recent chase was Tuesday night, but the suspect got away after abandoning a vehicle in an alleyway, Lovell said.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.