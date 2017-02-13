Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Teton High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

Local

0  Updated at 2:11 pm, February 13th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Photo courtesy Teton High School

DRIGGS — A Teton High School student was arrested Monday morning for allegedly bringing a gun to school.

“There was an interaction in the parking lot before school between two students,” Teton County Sheriff Tony Liford tells EastIdahoNews.com. “One of the students had a gun and the other student called to let us know.”

Liford says the student who had the weapon was taken into custody and will likely be formally charged and arraigned Monday afternoon.

Teton School District 401 sent this message to parents:

“A safety concern at THS was dealt with by law enforcement and administration today. A firearm was found, the student was arrested and has been removed from school. Students are in class for the rest of the day, and have been informed of the situation.”

Liford stresses the incident remained isolated between the two students and detectives don’t believe the suspect planned to use the gun inside the school.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Solar Eclipse over shading Rexburg’s Summerfest

11 Feb 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Fish and Game unable to reimburse homeowners for removing Japanese Yew

6 Feb 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: We surprise some special women with a Valentines gift

10 Feb 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Magician, comic, actor Michael Carbonaro Coming to east Idaho

10 Feb 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 