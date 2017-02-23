Three years after tragedy, family reminds community of CO dangers

Updated at 3:31 pm, February 23rd, 2017 By: Jason Borba, KPVI

POCATELLO — Three years ago Wednesday four members of the Bill Parrish family died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Their tragic deaths left their family and the Pocatello community in shock.

“We strongly believe there is a purpose to everything under heaven,” Carri Parrish Curtis, a family member, told KPVI.

The lives of Bill Parrish, his wife Ross and their two sons Keegan and Liam were cut short after they were found deceased in their home from carbon monoxide poisoning.

“You really start to focus on what is truly important and reminded on a regular basis, especially when you miss them, what is really important and that is time together,” says Parrish Curtis.

With the help of family, Parrish Curtis and her husband turned their family tragedy into a way to help educate people about carbon monoxide. They began the NO CO Foundation which teaches people about carbon monoxide, prevention, and the importance of having a CO detector in homes – something her family didn’t have before they passed away.

“Even if they just had one, it’s a possibility it could have saved lives,” said Parrish Curtis.

Carbon Monoxide is colorless and orderless so without a CO detector it’s unnoticeable.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 430 people die each year from carbon monoxide poisoning. It’s the goal of the No CO Foundation to give away hundreds of CO detectors every year for people to install in their homes.

“We don’t want anybody else to lose their life to carbon monoxide,” said Parrish Curtis. “Not one more life lost to carbon monoxide poisoning; there is no need.”

Despite the tragedy, the Parrish family has learned to cope with the loss of their loved ones, and are carrying on their legacy by helping others avoid the same fate.

“We feel strong that it can have purpose, that their deaths can have purpose, by saving other people’s lives,” Parrish Curtis.

Carbon monoxide can be caused by incorrectly installed, poorly maintained or poorly ventilated household appliances such as cookers, heaters, and central heating boilers.

If you want to learn more about carbon monoxide and get a CO detector you can visit cokills.org.

This story first appeared on KPVI.com. It is used here with permission.