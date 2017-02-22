Two new Idaho Falls police officers sworn in

0

Updated at 10:30 am, February 22nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is pleased to announce the addition of Officers Jamie Nunnelly and Tim Weaver to the city’s police force.

Nunnelly and Weaver were officially sworn in by Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper in the Idaho Falls Council Chambers Tuesday afternoon.

“The department is excited to have Officers Nunnelly and Weaver join us as we strive to create a community free of crime and disorder,” Idaho Falls Police Chief Mark McBride said. “Because of their values and attributes, they will do great things within our community.”

Nunnelly worked for four years at the Kerns County Sheriff’s Office in Bakersfield, Calif. In an effort to raise her two children, ages eight and 12, in a family‐friendly community, she decided to seek employment in Eastern Idaho. She found the Idaho Falls Police Department to be a good fit.

In her off‐hours, Nunnelly enjoys spending time in the outdoors and with her family.

Weaver, formerly of Arley, Ala.; is a veteran of the United States Army. During his 10 years with the Army, he deployed twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan. Upon exiting the Army, he knew that he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Weaver and his wife, Brittany, have three children, a nine‐year‐old and a set of six‐year‐old twins.

He enjoys riding motorcycles, the outdoors and volunteering in his community, particularly with the Boy Scouts of Americay.