Two women killed in head-on collision in Bonneville County

Updated at 6:28 pm, February 11th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Two local women were killed following a two-vehicle, head-on crash along 15th West and 81st South Saturday afternoon.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com that one vehicle was traveling north and another south at about 4:30 p.m. One of the vehicles, it is still unclear which, drifted into the other lane causing a head-on collision in the middle of the road.

“We’re still trying to figure that out,” Lovell said.

One of the drivers, an 80-year-old woman, died at the scene. The other driver, was extricated from her vehicle and transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She died from her injuries at the hospital. No one else was traveling in the vehicles.

The names of both women have not been released, however, both lived south of Idaho Falls.

No one else was injured in the collision.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Bonneville County Coroner and Idaho Falls Ambulance responded to the scene. The crash is still under investigation.