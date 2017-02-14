UPDATE: Fire causes $450k in damage to Rexburg cabinet shop

0

Updated at 2:00 pm, February 14th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE 3:00 p.m.

The following is news release from the Madison Fire Department:

Today at 6:10 a.m., Madison Fire Department responded to a report of a cabinet shop on fire at 127 W. 4557 N. near Rexburg. The fire was discovered by a neighbor. No one was inside the shop at the time of the fire.

Upon arrival, the building was found to be fully involved with fire and defensive firefighting tactics were employed. The building was a 4,000 square-foot commercial structure occupied by Canyon Creek Cabinets.

Madison Fire Department

Madison Fire Department sent four engines, three water tenders, an ambulance, a couple command vehicles and 23 personnel to work the fire scene. Madison County Sheriff Deputies also responded. No one was injured in the firefighting efforts.

The loss is estimated to be near $450,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

REXBURG — A building at Canyon Creek Cabinets burned to the ground Tuesday morning, officials tell EastIdahoNews.com.

The fire, near 4557 North and Salem Road, started sometime before 7 a.m.

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

The Madison Fire Department responded to the scene with engines and water trucks.

The building appears to be a complete loss.

EastIdahoNews.com is on scene and will post more details if and when they become available.

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com