UPDATE: No bomb found at Blackfoot casino

Emergency crews are leaving the Sage Hill Casino and no explosive devices were found, according to Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland.
The casino was evacuated Sunday evening after a bomb threat was made.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
BLACKFOOT — A local casino has been evacuated after a bomb threat was made this evening.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland confirms the Sage Hill Casino, located on U.S. Highway 91 near Blackfoot, was evacuated after the dispatch center received a telephone threat at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The sheriff’s office is on scene investigating and a bomb squad is being called in to check for any explosives.
No suspects have been identified.
Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Jackson Adams, Teton Valley News
Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com