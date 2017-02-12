Weather Sponsor
UPDATE: No bomb found at Blackfoot casino

Blackfoot

0  Updated at 6:53 pm, February 12th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
UPDATE 8:25 p.m

Emergency crews are leaving the Sage Hill Casino and no explosive devices were found, according to Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland.

The casino was evacuated Sunday evening after a bomb threat was made.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

BLACKFOOT — A local casino has been evacuated after a bomb threat was made this evening.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland confirms the Sage Hill Casino, located on U.S. Highway 91 near Blackfoot, was evacuated after the dispatch center received a telephone threat at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office is on scene investigating and a bomb squad is being called in to check for any explosives.

No suspects have been identified.

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

