Utah drone pilot, girlfriend charged with voyeurism

Updated at 11:31 am, February 18th, 2017 By: Chris Jones, KUTV

OREM, Utah — (KUTV) Early in the morning on Dec. 3, 2016, an Orem man, preparing for his day, looked out his bathroom window to find a high-tech drone hovering outside.

The man bolted out of his house, got in his truck and followed that drone.

“It actually landed in a church parking lot near his house,” said Lt. Craig Martinez with Orem Police.

Police said the drone pilot was nowhere to be found, so the victim gathered the aircraft, plugged it in and found video captured by the drone’s camera of several people in their homes in the early morning hours. Police said it appears the pilot would hover his aircraft and wait for a light to turn on inside a house or apartment then navigate his drone to that window and capture video.

After police reviewed the tape, they said they had plenty of evidence needed to charge someone with voyeurism, but no suspect.

The police did, however, get a lucky break when the camera aboard the drone turned towards and captured an image of the pilot’s truck and the pilot.

Police said they have charged Aaron Dennis Foote and his girlfriend Terisha Lee Norviel with one count each of voyeurism.

It is the first reported case of a peeping-tom drone in Utah, but other states have already dealt with this. There have been reports of drone peeping in Alaska and Washington state.

Police said Foote’s and Norviel’s problems don’t end with the voyeurism charges. The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into the possibility that the pair may have violated FAA regulations.

This article was originally published by fellow CNN affiliate KUTV. It is used here with permission.