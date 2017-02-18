Utah woman accused of stealing firetruck

Updated at 1:31 pm, February 18th, 2017 By: Pat Reavy, KSL.com

KEARNS, Utah (KSL) — Kearns woman who police say got into the driver’s seat of an idling firetruck and drove it eight blocks before she got out and ran off has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

Amber Marie Welker, 39, was arrested for investigation of theft and violating her parole.

About 5 p.m. Thursday, as Unified Fire Authority firefighters were inside a 7-Eleven, 4820 W. 6200 South, police say Welker got into the driver’s seat of their idling firetruck and drove off.

She drove eight blocks before parking the truck by a Walgreen’s, near the intersection of 6200 South and 5600 West, then went inside the store and changed her clothes in a restroom.

After reviewing surveillance video, Welker was spotted walking near 6200 S. Stone Bluff Way (5500 West) and was arrested.

The firetruck did not sustain any damage. In fact, both Unified police officers and firefighters were amazed she was able to not only get the large vehicle moving, but drive it rather successfully.

“I have no idea how she did it,” said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke tells KSL.com.

“I was shocked that she was able to drive the little distance that she did and do so without anything more than going over a couple of curbs, which you see even experienced truck drivers and firefighters (do),” said Unified fire spokesman Matthew McFarland.

Welker was not only able to put the truck into gear, but she successfully disabled the air brakes and maneuvered the cumbersome firetruck through the streets, making turns without hitting other cars or structures.

“Unless you’re familiar with trucks that have air brakes, that in itself would stop a lot of people,” McFarland said. “It all happened pretty quick, I would guess she had some working knowledge of trucks because she was pretty successful.

“And no, I don’t think that everyone on the street could jump in and drive one. They’re not that straightforward. We spend countless hours in driver’s training.”

Lohrke said firetrucks need to remain idling in the winter because of the water tanks. But he believes the department was now reviewing its policy about leaving a truck unattended.

Welker, whose last known address was in Kearns, was convicted in April of assault on a police officer for biting an officer trying to take her into custody, according to court records. She also pleaded no contest to interfering with an arresting officer in 2015. Court records show Welker has also been convicted of drug-related charges and domestic violence-related charges as well as violation of protective orders.

This article was originally published at KSL.com. It is used here with permission.