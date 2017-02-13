WACKERLI SUBARU PET OF THE WEEK: Iris & Irene

0

Updated at 11:22 am, February 13th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The Wackerli Subaru Pet of the Week for Feb. 13 is a double dose of fun – Iris and Irene.

The sister cats love other cats, dogs and even little goats. They have lots of energy and even though both cats are missing an eye, they are still able to cause mischief.

The Humane Society of the Upper Valley would love them to see both cats adopted together and they’re taking $20 off each cat to make sure they can find fur-ever homes.

Watch the video above to learn more about Iris and Irene. If you’re interested in adopting them or other animals, contact the Humane Society of the Upper Valley at (208) 681-4788.

CLICK HERE TO SEE PREVIOUS PETS OF THE WEEK