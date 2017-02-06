Weather Sponsor
WACKERLI SUBARU PET OF THE WEEK: Odie

0  Updated at 9:17 am, February 6th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The Wackerli Subaru Pet of the Week for Feb. 6 is Odie!

Odie is a nine-month-old German shepherd/heeler mix. He spent the first four months of his life living in a trailer with other animals and is a little timid around people.

He is house trained and is a happy dog. Odie’s new owner will need some patience as he adjusts to a life around people.

Watch the video above to learn more about Odie. If you’re interested in adopting him or other animals, contact the Humane Society of the Upper Valley at (208) 681-4788.

