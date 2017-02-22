Weekend trip wins Idaho Falls man $100,000

Updated at 12:34 pm, February 22nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com Staff

IDAHO FALLS — Over the long holiday weekend, Javier Gordo of Idaho Falls found his luck in St. Anthony when he went to visit a friend who lives there, according to Idaho Lottery.

While visiting, Gordo stopped in the Maverik store in St. Anthony and bought an Idaho Lottery Redline Cashword Scratch ticket that turned out to be a $100,000 winner, Idaho Lottery wrote in a press release.

“I was scratching it and thought I had a big winner, but I didn’t believe it. I had the clerk check it and was told I had to bring it to Boise,” said Gordo. “I still don’t believe it. I thought it wasn’t going to be real, that I’d get to Boise and they’d say it wasn’t real. But it’s real!”

Gordo said he plans to save his winnings after taking care of a few bills for his family. This is the first top prize winning ticket on Redline Cashword. One top prize in the game remains.

After the federal tax rate of 25 percent and the State of Idaho tax rate of 7.4 percent, Gordo walked away with about $67,000 in cash.