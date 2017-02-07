Wet Seal announces all stores will close due to bankruptcy

Updated at 3:38 pm, February 7th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

BOSTON, Massachusetts – The joint venture comprised of Boston-based Gordon Brothers and Chicago-based Hilco Merchant Resources, announced that they have begun the store closure process for the remaining 137 Wet Seal stores and ecommerce website (wetseal.com) as part of Wet Seal’s bankruptcy proceedings.

All Wet Seal locations in Idaho will close.

Sales will run while inventory lasts. Customers are encouraged to take this opportunity to receive incredible savings of 40-60% off the great selection of apparel that they have come to expect from Wet Seal.

Wet Seal, known for a surf-and-sun aesthetic that peaked with young consumers in 2002, hoped for a second life when it emerged as a private company with the aid of new ownership. Unfortunately, Wet Seal’s decline continued and they were unable to obtain the necessary capital or identify a strategic partner resulting in a final bankruptcy filing on February 2, 2017.

A spokesman for the joint venture said, “Since 1962, Wet Seal has been a pioneer in fast fashion retailing offering trendy apparel designed for teen girls and young women of all sizes. We are offering major discounts on the most popular merchandise so customers have a final opportunity to purchase their favorite items. Deep discounts will make for a short sale. Consumers are encouraged to take advantage of this outstanding savings opportunity and to shop while the selection is best.”

Furniture, fixtures and equipment also available for sale.