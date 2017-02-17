Winter storm warning issued for Upper and Teton Valley; flood warnings still in effect

Updated at 2:50 pm, February 17th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning has been issued for the Upper Valley and Teton Valley this weekend.

National Weather Service officials say a new storm system will move out of California on Friday, spreading heavy snow into the central Idaho mountains and Upper Snake River Highlands during the night. The storm is expected to continue through Sunday.

Between 8 to 18 inches of snow are predicted at the higher elevations in Teton, Fremont, Clark, Butte and Custer counties and in parts of Madison County. Two to 4 inches of snow are predicted at lower elevations.

Rain is expected throughout the rest of the region through the weekend and into next week. As a result, the following areas remain under a flood warning or flood advisory: Bingham, Bannock, Power, Franklin, Oneida, Minidoka, Lincoln, Cassia, Jefferson, eastern Custer, central Blaine, southern Butte, northwestern Bonneville and western Madison counties.

SEE YOUR COMPLETE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM 10-DAY FORECAST HERE

Emergency management officials say extensive flooding will continuing in parts of eastern Idaho with water threatening roads and homes. So far, 19 counties across the Gem State have declared emergencies due to flooding including Bingham, Fremont, Minidoka and Cassia.

Temperatures in Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Pocatello are expected to remain in the mid-30s and 40s throughout next week.

SEE THE NWS WEATHER MAP HERE