Winter storms expected throughout the week

Updated at 12:55 pm, February 7th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A new blanket of wet, heavy snow is covering eastern Idaho.

National Weather Service officials say the storm system, which is expected to drop between 1 to 4 inches of snow on Idaho Falls and Rexburg, will continue through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. More storm warnings are anticipated throughout the week.

Additional snow is expected in areas of higher elevations and in the following counties: Caribou, Franklin, Bear Lake, Oneida, Bannock and eastern Bonneville. Between 2 and 5 inches of snow are expected in these regions.

Wind advisories have also been issued for significant parts of eastern Idaho — including Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Pocatello. Winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected with sustained gusts of up to 55 mph in some areas.

Nearly all of central and southeastern Idaho — including the Twin Falls and Jerome — remain under flood warnings or alerts because of the storm.

At 11:30 a.m. emergency management officials reported flooding on rural roads and farm fields in areas around Minidoka, Rupert, Acequia and Kimama. There is standing water up to a foot deep on several roads in the area, according to NWS.

Temperatures are expected to remain near or above freezing through Tuesday. Rain is expected in some regions, which will increase the rate of snowmelt and runoff. Flooding of low lying areas, especially below 5,500 feet, is possible.

Road conditions are moderate to poor in many areas in eastern Idaho with slick or snowy conditions reported by the Idaho Department of Transportation.

Interstate 86 is closed due to flooding and surface water hazards between Exit 1 to Interstate 84 and Exit 36 to Interstate 86 Business near American Falls.