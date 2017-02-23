Winter weather forecast for eastern Idaho through Friday

Updated at 11:12 am, February 23rd, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm system is hammering eastern Idaho, and will continue to do so Friday. Flood warnings also remain in effect.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a winter weather warning for the Pocatello, American Falls, Fort Hall and Blackfoot region. The area is expected to receive 3 to 7 inches of snow accumulation.

The most snow is expected along the Interstate 86 corridor and the southern mountains, according to a NWS alert. The warning will expire at 11 a.m. Friday.

Most of the rest of eastern Idaho — including Idaho Falls and Rexburg — are under a winter weather advisory. Between 1 and 4 inches of snow are expected to fall in the region Thursday and Friday, with the heaviest snow falling overnight.

Snow-covered and slick roads are expected throughout eastern Idaho, which are creating hazardous driving conditions. Increasing westerly winds on Thursday evening will also create blowing snow on the roads.

Flood warnings or advisories caused by continued rain and snowmelt are still active in parts of the following counties: Caribou, Oneida, Bingham, Bannock, Power, Franklin, Cassia, Minidoka, Lincoln, Jefferson, Madison and Bonneville.

Locale emergency management officials report continued low land flooding over roadways and in fields in many counties. Although cooler temperatures are expected to move into the area on Thursday, continued snow melt is likely especially with a couple inches of snow in the forecast, according to the alert.

