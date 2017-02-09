Woman who walked away from Bannock Co. jail turned in by family

0

Updated at 10:36 am, February 9th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

BANNOCK COUNTY — An inmate who walked away from the Bannock County Jail Monday is back in custody.

The family of Ralyn Deann Piper turned her into authorities Thursday morning, according to Bannock County Sheriff’s Lt. Dan Argyle. According to jail staff, Piper currently being transported back to the Bannock County Jail and will be held without bond until she makes her first court appearance tomorrow.

Piper walked away from the jail Monday while performing trustee work duties. An inmate trustee is typically a lower-risk inmate that is allowed to work within the jail performing tasks like laundry and kitchen services.

Piper was working in a non-secure part of the jail when she walked away.

Police say Piper is suspected of stealing a silver 2012 Toyota Corolla, which was parked outside of the sheriff’s office.

Argyle confirms the vehicle stolen from the sheriff’s office was seen by Fort Hall police early Tuesday morning.

Fort Hall authorities became involved in the pursuit with the vehicle. Later, the Idaho State Police and the Bingham County and Bannock County sheriff’s offices were also involved.

Police used spike strips to end the pursuit. Two men were taken into custody, but Piper was not in the vehicle.

It’s unclear how the men got the car after it left the jail.