11 animated Disney classics you didn’t know were being remade

Updated at 9:05 pm, March 22nd, 2017 By: John Clyde, KSL.com

THE DISNEYVERSE — Disney is basically a giant entertainment monopoly at this point owning ESPN, ABC, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Marvel and probably the mortgage company I use. So they probably own my house too.

Disney is a juggernaut and its newest moneymaking phenomenon is turning its classic animated features into live-action features. Some of these recent releases include “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book,” “Maleficent” and the new release “Beauty and the Beast.”

We’ve let you know about some upcoming films they have planned like “Pinocchio,” “Mulan,” and “Aladdin,” but those titles only scratch the surface of what Disney has planned.

Here is a list of 11 animated classics Disney has plans to turn into live-action films: (Note: “Marry Poppins Returns” is not on the list because “Mary Poppins” was a live-action film to begin with and not an animated feature.)

“The Lion King”

With the success of “The Jungle Book,” it’s no surprise Disney is headed back to the animal world for a live-action version of “The Lion King.”

The 1994 animated film is one of Disney’s best and this new incarnation has James Earl Jones lending his voice talents once again, along with Donald Glover. Jon Favreau is tapped to direct it.

“The Lion King” does not have a release date yet.

“The Little Mermaid”

In 1989, Disney introduced us to Ariel the little mermaid, and we’ve never been the same. Say the word “mermaid” and a majority of the world’s population will think of Ariel.

This one is a little worrisome because an actress was attached, Chloe Grace Moretz, but she dropped out. Then two different directors, Sofia Coppola and Joe Wright, were both selected at one point and then left the project. Disney is still planning on making the live-action film, but there are no plans on a release date at this point.

“Cruella”

Cruella de Vil is one of the most iconic Disney villains, so it makes sense she’s getting her own live-action movie. According to the description on IMDb, “Cruella” is a live-action feature film following the evil exploits of Cruella de Vil.

Alex Timbers is on board to direct, and Emma Stone is rumored to play the iconic character. The film is slated to release in 2018.

“Peter Pan”

Peter Pan is quintessential Disney and the animated classic is getting a live-action update from director David Lowery. No casting has been announced, but the film is also set to release in 2018.

“Maleficent 2”

Angelina Jolie is headed back to the big screen to take on Maleficent yet again. The first film played well at the box office, so it should come as no surprise they are making a sequel.

The production is still looking for a director, and no release date has been announced.

“The Jungle Book 2”

In 2016, “The Jungle Book” made money hand-over-fist, and in an effort to make even more, Disney is working on a sequel. Jon Favreau is slated to return as director on the film, but no cast has been announced.

We’d assume some of the cast from the first film will return, but that’s not a for-sure thing yet. There still isn’t a release date attached to the film.

“Chip ‘n’ Dale”

Everyone’s favorite chipmunks (no not Alvin and his crew) are getting a live-action adaptation. There is no real information on this one yet, but the film has been announced and is currently in development.

“The Sword in the Stone”

This one seems perfect for a live-action adaptation to me. Disney still doesn’t have a cast, a director or a release date for “The Sword in the Stone,” but let’s just be happy it’s coming.

“Rose Red”

Snow White has received a lot of love over the past few years with films like “Snow White and the Huntsman” and its sequel, “The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” as well as “Mirror Mirror.”

In addition to a live-action “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” movie, Disney is also taking on the story of Rose Red, Snow White’s sister who teams up with the dwarfs to break the spell.

Still no cast, director or release date for “Rose Red.”

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

Speaking of Snow White, Disney is planning on a live-action remake of the original story as I mentioned above. This film, like “Rose Red,” is still waiting on director, cast and release announcements.

“Genies”

We all love “Aladdin,” but let’s be honest, we love it because of the Genie. The planned live-action “Genies” is supposed to be a kind of prequel focusing on Genie and how he became the blue man with all the power. Still no cast, director or release date to speak of.

Conclusion

As of right now, don’t expect these live-action adaptations of Disney-animated classics to go anywhere.

What films are you most excited about? Or what are you most disappointed they’re making? Let us know in the comments.