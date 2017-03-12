EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Mama Dragons Debbie Glenn and Lori Embree

4

Updated at 1:00 am, March 12th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Debbie Glenn and Lori Embree. Both are members of the Mama Dragons – a support group for mainly LDS mothers who have children who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.

Debbie is the mother of Neon Trees lead singer Tyler Glenn. In 2014, Tyler announced he was gay and remained active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints until Nov. 2015. That’s when the LDS Church instituted a policy saying married gay couples would be considered apostates and children of gay couples could not be baptized until they turned 18-years-old and disavowed their parents marriage.

Last October, Tyler released an album called ‘Excommunication’ detailing his struggles with faith.

Debbie recently visited east Idaho and sat down with Nate to talk about Tyler, the Mama Dragons and her membership in the LDS Church.

Debbie joined Lori Embree, a Rigby mother who has been a member of the Mama Dragons for years. Lori is a lifelong member of the LDS Church and has two children who are bisexual.

Watch the video above to see the entire conversation.

