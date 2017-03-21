Weather Sponsor
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Tapp speaks from behind bars about pending release

2  Updated at 9:00 pm, March 21st, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — In what was likely his last evening behind bars, Christopher Tapp spoke exclusively with EastIdahoNews.com about his plans as a free man.

In an interview from the Bonneville County Jail Tuesday, Tapp tells EastIdahoNews.com reporter Stephan Rockefeller what’s going through his mind and his emotions about his pending release.

Tapp’s murder conviction will stand, but he will no longer have a rape conviction, according to the agreement between the defense and prosecution.

“I don’t want the city of Idaho Falls or anyone to stop looking for the true killer.”

“I’m innocent, and I’m going to continue to raise that flag. I’ll do as much as I can to prove my innocence,” Tapp says in the interview. “As the years go on, I’ll continue to hold a banner up for Carol (Angie Dodge’s mother) and Angie. I don’t want the city of Idaho Falls or anyone to stop looking for the true killer.”

