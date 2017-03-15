Update: Police give more details on Subway robbery

Updated at 9:10 am, March 15th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Update:

IDAHO FALLS — Police have released more details in Tuesday night’s robbery of an Idaho Falls Subway restaurant.

We now have a more detailed description of the robbers:

First robber: Wearing a dark hoodie (possibly maroon or dark brown) with dark pants and dark boots.

Second robber: Wearing a black hoodie with white shoulder markings and a red hood, and white gloves with black stripes.

Third robber: Wearing a black racing hoodie and royal blue gloves.

All three were male. Each suspect’s face was covered with a bandana. Two of them had handguns.

Also, police say one of the robbers may have run from them in the area near 12th Street and St. Clair Road around 1 a.m. That’s when they sent out the CodeRed alert. It was canceled around 3 a.m. because police believed the person was no longer in the area.

EastIdahoNews.com has obtained surveillance video of the robbery but will not release it yet pending law enforcement reviewing the footage. We’ll post it as soon as we can, so watch this page for updates.

Previous story:

IDAHO FALLS – Police are looking for three suspects who robbed a fast food restaurant at gunpoint Tuesday night.

The suspects entered Subway at 955 E. 17th St. around 10:45 p.m. and demanded money, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Joelyn Hansen.

Mike Manwill, the Subway owner, tells EastIdahoNews.com one of the suspects held a gun to an employee’s face and forced him to the ground.

“The other suspect had a bag and went for the money while the third suspect went to the back door and unlocked it so they could all leave,” Manwill says. “This is the most violent robbery I’ve ever seen. You don’t expect that stuff to happen here.”

Two of the suspects displayed guns, Manwill says.

A “Code Red” emergency call was made to residents living near the restaurant alerting them of the situation and encouraging them to lock their doors.

Hansen says the suspects have not been caught, and additional information will be released later today.

Manwill says the suspects were wearing hoodies and bandanas and the robbery appears to have been planned out.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.