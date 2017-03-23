IFPD cracking down on wrong way parking

Updated at 3:32 pm, March 23rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department reminds motorists the importance of obeying all traffic laws, even laws regulating parking.

In recent weeks, the IFPD has made a concentrated effort to address drivers violating ‘wrong-way’ parking due to increased complaints.

Motorists should remember that the law regarding parking on a two-way street reads as:

“Except as otherwise provided in this section, every vehicle stopped or parked upon a two-way highway shall be stopped or parked with the right-hand wheels parallel to and within eighteen (18) inches of the right-hand curb or as close as practicable to the right edge of the right-hand shoulder.”

Those who park the wrong way create a traffic safety issues, as they are often pulling out into oncoming traffic on the roadways and streets.

The IFPD will be randomly focusing on neighborhoods around the city to ticket people who are parked the wrong way.