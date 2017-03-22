Weather Sponsor
IFPD issues statement about Chris Tapp release

Idaho Falls

11  Updated at 3:26 pm, March 22nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a written statement from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The Idaho Falls Police Department wishes to make a statement in light of the resentencing of Christopher Tapp, who was released after serving 20 years in prison for his upheld first-degree murder conviction.

In regards to the resentencing of Mr. Tapp, the IFPD expresses our support to Bonneville County Prosecutor Danny Clark, his staff and the criminal justice system. We believe the agreement, which has upheld the first-degree murder conviction, is fair and just. The agreement, reached by the prosecutor’s office and Mr. Tapp’s defense attorney, was done with a lot of thought and consideration.

However, we reiterate that Mr. Tapp’s resentencing does not change anything in regards to the active investigation into the Angie Dodge homicide, which has remained active since June 1996. Dedicated IFPD Investigators have spent countless hours interviewing individuals, following up on leads, researching and exploring new DNA technologies and information, and utilizing all available resources. The department has also sought assistance from a special task force, the FBI and the attorney general’s office to help us identify our suspects.

Most recently, the IFPD has explored a new DNA technology, after being introduced to it at an International Chiefs of Police Conference, that creates a composite sketch from the DNA. We received the composite sketch, but it will not be released at this time. Investigators are working with the composite artists to make age enhancements. When investigators are ready to release this sketch to the public, it will be released. This sketch will be used as investigators conduct genealogy research.

Investigators are also using M-Vac Forensic DNA Collection System, which is a DNA extraction method, to help in identifying our suspect.

The IFPD is very invested in the Angie Dodge homicide. We have great empathy for Angie’s family, especially for her mother, Carol. We will continue to do all we can to investigate this case fully and will not stop until we can bring justice to those involved. We owe it to Angie, her family and the Idaho Falls community.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

  • stevez

    If the IFPD knows Mr. Tapp is not the perpetrator of this crime, why on earth would they support his conviction? This is terrifying. Is the IFPD willing to help wrongfully convict any person? At this point the IFPD investigators should just admit they were wrong. SMH. Pathetic

    • Eric

      Your comment is pathetic they would be the first people you would call if you or a family member was in trouble. Be real. I’m out.

      • Nate Sunderland

        But are you really out?

      • stevez

        I think you are missing the point of my comment. Besides. Who else is there to call? So they should be held to a high standard. I support the IFPD 100%. That is why I find this So shocking

      • stevez

        And because I would call them for help gives the ifpd the right to help wrongfully imprison a person? Explain yourself?

        • Eric

          Do some research before you go flapping your gums he never denied being a part of the crime 20 years ago. 99.898979 percent of people in prison are guilty. Most people are in denial for image motives however most criminals would disagree with my opinion. I believe this dude knows everybody that was involved in the murder.

          • stevez

            What is your source on that percentage?. And I still believe you May not understand what I was attempting to say. I can try to word it different if you would like? I lean more to your perspective than I think you realize. Gumm flapping really? There is no need to be childish.

      • Kirsten Daw

        like i said on the other comment, you have no real experience when it comes to being in his shoes. Also, why don’t you do some research on how many false confessions there are out there. The corruptness is all around us.

        • Eric

          Per capita of people the corruption is a small percentage of professionals. The corruption is the only thing that ever makes the news, humans love dirt on others. I am the exception to that.

  • Nate Eaton

    Or, as the comment section clearly states, the comments are posted periodically throughout the day. We you may think we’re “pathetic,” you must realize we are a small staff and sometimes we don’t get around to instantly posting comments.

    • stevez

      I am in the process of retracting my comments

