IFPD issues statement about Chris Tapp release

Updated at 3:26 pm, March 22nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a written statement from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The Idaho Falls Police Department wishes to make a statement in light of the resentencing of Christopher Tapp, who was released after serving 20 years in prison for his upheld first-degree murder conviction.

In regards to the resentencing of Mr. Tapp, the IFPD expresses our support to Bonneville County Prosecutor Danny Clark, his staff and the criminal justice system. We believe the agreement, which has upheld the first-degree murder conviction, is fair and just. The agreement, reached by the prosecutor’s office and Mr. Tapp’s defense attorney, was done with a lot of thought and consideration.

However, we reiterate that Mr. Tapp’s resentencing does not change anything in regards to the active investigation into the Angie Dodge homicide, which has remained active since June 1996. Dedicated IFPD Investigators have spent countless hours interviewing individuals, following up on leads, researching and exploring new DNA technologies and information, and utilizing all available resources. The department has also sought assistance from a special task force, the FBI and the attorney general’s office to help us identify our suspects.

Most recently, the IFPD has explored a new DNA technology, after being introduced to it at an International Chiefs of Police Conference, that creates a composite sketch from the DNA. We received the composite sketch, but it will not be released at this time. Investigators are working with the composite artists to make age enhancements. When investigators are ready to release this sketch to the public, it will be released. This sketch will be used as investigators conduct genealogy research.

Investigators are also using M-Vac Forensic DNA Collection System, which is a DNA extraction method, to help in identifying our suspect.

The IFPD is very invested in the Angie Dodge homicide. We have great empathy for Angie’s family, especially for her mother, Carol. We will continue to do all we can to investigate this case fully and will not stop until we can bring justice to those involved. We owe it to Angie, her family and the Idaho Falls community.