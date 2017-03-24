Weather Sponsor
IFPD investigates public suicide at local hotel

Idaho Falls

2  Updated at 11:20 am, March 24th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Courtesy Kristina Potter

To ANYONE who may be feeling like suicide is the answer. It is not. There is help. There is hope. Things can get better.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at ‘1-800-273-TALK (8255)’ or text MATTERS to 741741. This service is available 24/7 to ANYONE. The call or text is anonymous and you will be connected with a crisis counselor. Please reach out for help.

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com does not typically report on suicides. An exception has been made in this case due to the very public nature of the incident and questions from many readers.

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are investigating a likely suicide at a local hotel on Thursday night.

Police responded to the hotel around 9:15 p.m. after witnesses saw a woman jump from a balcony on the sixth floor.

The 20-year-old woman died on impact. EastIdahoNews.com does not report on the identities of suicide victims.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Joelyn Hansen said detectives investigated and ruled out foul play. It is being investigated as a suicide.

Next of kin have been notified.

CLARIFICATION: We have removed the name of the hotel from this story at the request of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Idaho Chapter.

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

  • Brad

    That is really sad

  • UncleJohn

    I would like to compliment the EastIdahoNews for including the side panel about the suicide prevention number. Very few media outlets try to help desperate people find help.

