Pocatello Regional Airport passenger numbers up 45 percent

Updated at 8:37 am, March 16th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The return of the third-daily flight to Pocatello Regional Airport officially turned a year-old March 2 and with its help, the airport is showing another batch of banner passenger numbers for the transportation hub.

For the 12-months stretching from March 1, 2016 to February 28, 2017, 70,255 passengers traveled to or from Pocatello according to statistics compiled by airport staff. The passenger count is up 45 percent from the 48,432 travelers during the same time frame from March 1, 2015 to February 29, 2016.

“Previously, staff looked at the data at the six-month mark and we saw a 45 percent increase,” said David Allen, Pocatello Regional Airport Manager. “We’re happy to see that we maintained that increase in passengers throughout the entire first year.”

Despite a relentless winter, 2017 is starting on a high note for the airport. A total of 10,708 passengers were counted during January and February. Comparatively, 7,717 were counted for the same period in 2016.

“We continue to beat the drum that travelers always, always need to check the fares and see if flying to or from Pocatello is right for them,” said Allen. “For example, a recent check from Pocatello to Seattle showed that Pocatello was only $8 more than the lowest fare we could find flying from Salt Lake City to Seattle.”

The airport is continuing to make flying as easy as possible on passengers and their wallets by offering a host of free amenities including free parking. Other luxuries afforded to passengers include free Wi-Fi, book sharing center courtesy of the Friends of the Marshall Public Library, shoe-shine station by Meyers Shoe Repair, a water refill station from Culligan Water Conditioning of Pocatello, complimentary coffee and a children’s play area from Pocatello Regional Airport.