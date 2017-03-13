Weather Sponsor
Police respond to BYUI for report of man carrying a gun

Local

3  Updated at 11:46 am, March 13th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
REXBURG — Police were called to Brigham Young University-Idaho Monday morning after an employee reported seeing someone with a gun.

Campus security and Rexburg Police officers responded around 9:20 a.m. and were able to track down the person of interest.

“We scoured the campus, reviewed surveillance video and found the guy we were looking for,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Police discovered he was carrying a landscaping tool made of metal with a wooden handle.

“He was heading up to trim some trees. The girl saw the handle of the tool and thought it was the butt of a rifle,” Lewis says. “He was not carrying a gun.”

BYU-Idaho notified students and employees of the situation and thanked them for “being vigilant and aware of their surroundings.”

Lewis says there is currently no threat to the campus and officers take the safety of students and staff seriously.

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

  • Eric

    Kudos to the campus employee on being alert that’s one way in defeating these cowards which are going around causing all this fear amongst the hard working good Americans like myself.

  • Brian Ward

    Is BYUI a gun free zone? No concealed carry?

  • Fred Battley

    This Idaho pretty much everyone has a gun not Kommiefornia get over it !!!!

