Police respond to BYUI for report of man carrying a gun

3

Updated at 11:46 am, March 13th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

REXBURG — Police were called to Brigham Young University-Idaho Monday morning after an employee reported seeing someone with a gun.

Campus security and Rexburg Police officers responded around 9:20 a.m. and were able to track down the person of interest.

“We scoured the campus, reviewed surveillance video and found the guy we were looking for,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Police discovered he was carrying a landscaping tool made of metal with a wooden handle.

“He was heading up to trim some trees. The girl saw the handle of the tool and thought it was the butt of a rifle,” Lewis says. “He was not carrying a gun.”

BYU-Idaho notified students and employees of the situation and thanked them for “being vigilant and aware of their surroundings.”

Lewis says there is currently no threat to the campus and officers take the safety of students and staff seriously.