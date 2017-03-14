Results from school levy and bond elections

IDAHO FALLS — Voters have made their decision on supplemental levies, plant facility levies and bonds for their local school district and the results are coming in.
SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $2.46 million for two years:
YES: LEVY 717 (77 percent)
NO: LEVY 212
Result: Approved
BOND — $8.95 million (needed a 66 percent super majority to pass):
YES: BOND 650 (69 percent)
NO: BOND 286
Result: Approved
SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $2.15 million for two years:
YES: 760
NO: 260
All of 19 precincts reporting
Result: Approved
PLANT FACILITY LEVY — $600,000 for a ten-year term:
YES: 763
NO : 251
All of 19 precincts reporting
Result: Approved
SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $5.8 million for two years:
YES: 1453
NO: 461
All of 27 precincts reporting
Result: Approved
SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $1.5 million for two years:
YES: 1047
NO: 232
Result: Approved
SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $6.8 million for two years:
YES: 1581 (84 percent)
NO: 301 (16 percent)
All of 29 precincts reporting
Result: Approved
SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $300,000 for one year:
YES: 175
NO: 101
All precincts reporting
Result: Approved
PLANT FACILITY — $150,000 for one year:
YES: 142
NO: 46
All precincts reporting
Result: Approved
SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $9.25 million for two years:
YES: 2260
NO: 637
All of 52 precincts reporting
Result: Approved
SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $220,000 for two years:
YES: 78
NO: 25
All precincts reporting
Result: Approved
BOND — $825,000:
YES: 80
NO: 24
All precincts reporting
Result: Approved
SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $750,000 levy per year for two years:
YES: 400
NO: 137
All 19 precincts reporting
Result: Approved
SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $728,000 for one year:
YES: 184 (65 percent)
NO: 101 (35 percent)
All precincts reporting
Result: Approved
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com