Results from school levy and bond elections

1

Updated at 9:20 pm, March 14th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

IDAHO FALLS — Voters have made their decision on supplemental levies, plant facility levies and bonds for their local school district and the results are coming in.

American Falls Joint District 381

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $2.46 million for two years:

YES: LEVY 717 (77 percent)

NO: LEVY 212

Result: Approved

BOND — $8.95 million (needed a 66 percent super majority to pass):

YES: BOND 650 (69 percent)

NO: BOND 286

Result: Approved

Bear Lake School District 33

Blackfoot School District 55

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $2.15 million for two years:

YES: 760

NO: 260

All of 19 precincts reporting

Result: Approved

PLANT FACILITY LEVY — $600,000 for a ten-year term:

YES: 763

NO : 251

All of 19 precincts reporting

Result: Approved

Bonneville School District 93

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $5.8 million for two years:

YES: 1453

NO: 461

All of 27 precincts reporting

Result: Approved

Fremont County School District 215

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $1.5 million for two years:

YES: 1047

NO: 232

Result: Approved

Idaho Falls School District 91

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $6.8 million for two years:

YES: 1581 (84 percent)

NO: 301 (16 percent)

All of 29 precincts reporting

Result: Approved

Grace School District 33

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $300,000 for one year:

YES: 175

NO: 101

All precincts reporting

Result: Approved

PLANT FACILITY — $150,000 for one year:

YES: 142

NO: 46

All precincts reporting

Result: Approved

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $9.25 million for two years:

YES: 2260

NO: 637

All of 52 precincts reporting

Result: Approved

Ririe School District 252

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $220,000 for two years:

YES: 78

NO: 25

All precincts reporting

Result: Approved

BOND — $825,000:

YES: 80

NO: 24

All precincts reporting

Result: Approved

Snake River School District 52

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $750,000 levy per year for two years:

YES: 400

NO: 137

All 19 precincts reporting

Result: Approved

Soda Springs Joint School District 150

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $728,000 for one year:

YES: 184 (65 percent)

NO: 101 (35 percent)

All precincts reporting

Result: Approved