Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Results from school levy and bond elections

Education

1  Updated at 9:20 pm, March 14th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story

IDAHO FALLS — Voters have made their decision on supplemental levies, plant facility levies and bonds for their local school district and the results are coming in.

For more information on these elections, click here.

We will update this page throughout the night as the results come in.

American Falls Joint District 381

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $2.46 million for two years:
YES: LEVY 717 (77 percent)
NO: LEVY 212
Result: Approved

BOND — $8.95 million (needed a 66 percent super majority to pass):
YES: BOND 650 (69 percent)
NO: BOND 286
Result: Approved

Bear Lake School District 33

Blackfoot School District 55

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $2.15 million for two years:
YES: 760
NO: 260
All of 19 precincts reporting
Result: Approved

PLANT FACILITY LEVY — $600,000 for a ten-year term:
YES: 763
NO : 251
All of 19 precincts reporting
Result: Approved

Bonneville School District 93

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $5.8 million for two years:
YES: 1453
NO: 461
All of 27 precincts reporting
Result: Approved

Fremont County School District 215

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $1.5 million for two years:
YES: 1047
NO: 232
Result: Approved

Idaho Falls School District 91

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $6.8 million for two years:
YES: 1581 (84 percent)
NO: 301 (16 percent)
All of 29 precincts reporting
Result: Approved

Grace School District 33

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $300,000 for one year:
YES: 175
NO: 101
All precincts reporting
Result: Approved

PLANT FACILITY — $150,000 for one year:
YES: 142
NO: 46
All precincts reporting
Result: Approved

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $9.25 million for two years:
YES: 2260
NO: 637
All of 52 precincts reporting
Result: Approved

Ririe School District 252

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $220,000 for two years:
YES: 78
NO: 25
All precincts reporting
Result: Approved

BOND — $825,000:

YES: 80
NO: 24
All precincts reporting
Result: Approved

Snake River School District 52

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $750,000 levy per year for two years:
YES: 400
NO: 137
All 19 precincts reporting
Result: Approved

Soda Springs Joint School District 150

SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY — $728,000 for one year:
YES: 184 (65 percent)
NO: 101 (35 percent)
All precincts reporting
Result: Approved

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Stories You May Be Interested In:

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: A surprise for a mother who adopted 3 kids with special needs

10 Mar 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls man accused of pointing gun at woman

13 Mar 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

DAILY FORECAST: High winds with isolated snow showers

6 Mar 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Man accused in prostitution ring case back in court

14 Mar 2017

Debbie Bryce, EastIdahoNews.com

  • Brad

    What about Butte County?

Images in the news
Related Stories
 