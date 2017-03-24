Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Utah woman thwarts armed attempted robber with hot coffee

Crime Watch

2  Updated at 4:48 pm, March 24th, 2017 By: Ashton Edwards, KSTU
Share This Story

Salt Lake City, UT (KSTU) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of trying to rob a woman at gunpoint Friday morning.

Officers said a man approached a woman who was in her car in the Anytime Fitness gym parking lot at 2100 S. 2332 E. on Parleys Way in Salt Lake City.

Authorities said the suspect opened the woman’s car door and pointed a gun at her.

She threw her coffee on him, he ran to a tan SUV and drove off.

Police said the suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing dark clothing and sunglasses.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
CNN-Edit

CNN Wire and the CNN Video Affiliate Network is an online syndication service providing text and video versions of CNN's award-winning news coverage. Articles featured include reporting on world news, politics, finance, health, entertainment and technology.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Tapp’s mother: ‘I’m so overwhelmed my son is coming home’

21 Mar 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Chris Tapp expected to be released from prison

20 Mar 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local law enforcement warns of fraud and computer attacks

25 Mar 2017

Scott Stuntz, Teton Valley News

Man fatally wounded by deputy; family says Facebook Live captured chaos

19 Mar 2017

Ralph Ellis, CNN

  • USMCM14

    Now he will sue her for burning his stupid ass with hot coffee and win millions just like the Mc Donald’s idiots did !!!

  • UncleJohn

    She creamed him and he said see you latte!

Images in the news
Fraud Graphic
Related Stories
 