Utah woman thwarts armed attempted robber with hot coffee

Updated at 4:48 pm, March 24th, 2017 By: Ashton Edwards, KSTU

Salt Lake City, UT (KSTU) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of trying to rob a woman at gunpoint Friday morning.

Officers said a man approached a woman who was in her car in the Anytime Fitness gym parking lot at 2100 S. 2332 E. on Parleys Way in Salt Lake City.

Authorities said the suspect opened the woman’s car door and pointed a gun at her.

She threw her coffee on him, he ran to a tan SUV and drove off.

Police said the suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing dark clothing and sunglasses.