Video shows LDS missionary fighting off armed attackers in Brazil

World

1  Updated at 12:55 pm, March 15th, 2017 By: Faith Heaton Jolley, KSL.com
BRAZIL — A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fought off what appears to be an attempted armed robbery, and the incident, which was caught on video, is now gaining traction online.

The Facebook video, posted Monday, appears to be surveillance video of a street in Brazil, although the exact location was not released. Two LDS missionaries are seen walking down the sidewalk talking with two men when two other men pull up on a motorcycle and park in front of them. One man jumps off the motorcycle and confronts the missionaries before pulling out a handgun and pointing it at them.

KSL.com reports a short scuffle ensues and one missionary wrestles the gun away from the armed man and points the weapon at him. The second man attempts to get the gun back, but the missionary throws the gun over a tall fence.

The missionary and the man then continue to fight and throw punches down the sidewalk while crossing the street. Another motorcyclist stops and attempts to help the missionaries before the assailants are eventually chased away.

LDS Church officials confirmed the incident took place in the Brazil Manaus Mission, but did not comment further. They added that neither of the missionaries were seriously injured in the incident.

The person who uploaded the video posted that the missionary involved in the fight was American, but a spokesperson for the church did not confirm where the missionaries were from.

As of Wednesday morning, the video had garnered more than 149,000 views and 1,600 shares.

