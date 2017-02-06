Get involved in effort to get fiber internet to Idaho Falls homes

Updated at 12:01 am, February 6th, 2017

Throughout the history of Idaho Falls, residents and elected leaders have made significant investments in infrastructure.

In 1900, when municipal ownership of an electric utility was considered a novelty, the city’s first mayor based his campaign on the benefits of electric energy independence.

Once in office, Mayor Joseph A. Clark oversaw construction of the city’s first hydropower plant.

Investments in hydropower were made time and time again over the ensuing years as the demand for energy grew with the city’s population.

Today, the city owns and operates five hydropower plants, investments that have allowed Idaho Falls Power to maintain electric rates that are among the lowest in the country.

The city is now at a crossroads with another piece of infrastructure that, until recently, was also viewed as a novelty – access to high-speed broadband through fiber optic connectivity.

In 2002, the city launched the Idaho Falls Fiber Network to link city facilities, boosting communications while keeping costs low. The network expanded over the next several years until 2006, when it was made available to the business sector.

Today, eight commercial internet service providers lease fiber from the city, providing network access to nearly 400 local businesses. A dozen other businesses lease fiber directly from the City, providing network access to 76 locations.

The network has fostered competition among service providers, helping keep costs low, and it has benefited some of the city’s larger employers.

According to Idaho Falls Power:

All School District 91 schools and buildings are connected, allowing for internet and IP telephony, plus web cameras linked to IFPD.

The network provides reliable, redundant and secure communications for the Idaho National Laboratory’s in-town offices.

It has created significant efficiencies for city government

The network connects all of Mountain View Hospital’s medical facilities.

As home broadband usage continues to grow – it’s doubling every three years, according to a recent study – more cities are considering fiber-optic broadband access as essential infrastructure, similar to the electric system, roads, airports, and sewer and water service in order to maintain or create global competitiveness.

The increasing reliance on the internet has prompted city officials to consider expansion of the Idaho Falls network to include service to the home.

Idaho Falls Power will hold a series of informational meetings in February to gather feedback and share information about the network and the expansion options under consideration. The meetings are open-house style and set for 5 to 6:30 p.m. on these dates:

Feb. 9 – Compass Academy

Feb. 13 – Taylorview Junior High

Feb. 21 – Idaho Falls High School

Feb. 22 – Skyline High School

Residents are encouraged to stop in and share their opinions.