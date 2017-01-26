How a tumor saved millions of lives

A woman who died more than 60 years ago is still contributing to medical research every day.

Although relatively unknown until the recent New York Times best-selling book about her, Henrietta Lacks was a victim of cervical cancer. Nowadays, 4,200 women die from the disease each year, according to the CDC.

In 1951, Lacks went to Johns Hopkins Hospital where she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. During her treatment, doctors took samples of her healthy and cancerous cells without her knowledge, and cultured them.

Henrietta’s tumor cells were able to survive and be replicated in a lab, which had never been possible before.

Most cells died within days, but her cells, now known as HeLa cells, could be divided multiple times without dying.

Because the cells were taken without her or her family’s knowledge, and are sold commercially, there is still controversy and ehtical debates about these cells today.

In spite of all the controversy, the National Institute of Health says research using her cells is accredited with the successful creation of the polio vaccine as well as advances in research for AIDS, cancer, diabetes and more. She has saved millions of lives.

The research benefits from this tumor was a positive outcome of a terrible disease, but cervical cancer is now one of the most preventable cancers, says Dr. Jacob Curtis with Grand Peaks Medical.

“Women who stay up to date on the screening guidelines are at very low risk of developing cancer as often can be diagnosed and treated in its precancerous state,” he says.

He also says they have seen incidents of cervical cancer dramatically reduced since the advent of the cervical cancer-preventing HPV vaccine.

Guidelines for screening

Annual wellness checks are generally covered under most insurance plans, but if you don’t have insurance, or your plan does not cover cervical cancer screenings, don’t let that be an excuse to put it off.

The CDC has funding to provide tests for women who qualify, including information on how to find a screening provider, along with many community health centers who can provide these services at low cost.

As always, if you notice something unusual about your health, speak with a medical provider.

January is Cervical Health Awareness Month. Take time to make sure you, or the ones you love, are current on their screenings and help prevent cervical cancer.