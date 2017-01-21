Weather Sponsor
More than 500 people attend Women’s March in Idaho Falls

Local

14  Updated at 3:03 pm, January 21st, 2017 By: Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com
The Women’s March in Idaho Falls goes down West Broadway on Saturday. | Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Snow and freezing temperatures didn’t slow down the more than 500 women and men who marched through downtown Idaho Falls on Saturday morning.

The Women’s March in Idaho Falls was organized as a sister march to the Women’s March on Washington that took place earlier Saturday. Similar marches were organized throughout Idaho and across the country.

An estimated 1,200 people marched in Pocatello, according to the Idaho State Journal, several hundred marched in Driggs and some 5,000 in Boise.

“It’s very exciting to see this kind of turnout, especially in a place like Idaho Falls,” said Miranda Marquit, the co-organizer of the event.

Marquit said she wants people to see that they can be involved in politics.

Marchers applaud after singing national anthem | Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

“We had a very low voter turnout, as a nation, this election,” Marquit said. “What I really hope, with this march is, I hope that we become engaged as citizens and that we start taking our duties as citizens seriously.”

McKay Frerichs, one of the marchers, said when you realize so many people support you, “it increases the volume of your own voice and increases the volume of everyone else’s voice.”

“I think that a lot of people feel that the government has stopped listening to them,” Marquit said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people who want to know what they’re getting up to in Boise. They don’t understand why our politicians aren’t doing more for us. And I think a lot of them resonate with the idea of ‘Hey, we are your constituency, it’s time to start making legislation — it’s time to start protecting our rights.’”

Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

Marchers carried a variety of signs with captions like “Women’s Rights = Human Rights,” “Our Bodies Our Minds Our Power” and “The Revolution Starts Now!”

“I’m here today because I want my children to be proud that I stood up for their rights,” said Pam Traughber, one of the marchers.

Frerichs told EastIdahoNews.com that after the results of the election she realized she needed to become more involved in politics and get away from the attitude that she needed to be nice and not stir things up.

Courtesy Matt Montano

“That attitude is the reason that, not only have we not made enough progress but that we’ve really taken a step back — a giant step back,” she said. “People are too willing to be bystanders.”

Frerichs said the march was just the beginning.

“I saw and met a lot of people that I have never seen or met before,” she explained. “And now I’ve started a conversation with them. And that conversation will continue and it will bring more and more people into the fold until that conversation gets bigger and bigger and bigger until it’s really hard to ignore.”

McKay Frerichs poses with her ‘Don’t tread on me’ shirt | Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

Marchers applaud after singing national anthem | Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com
Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

  • Realist

    So, what rights do these people feel are in jeopardy? I read the story a couple of times, but maybe I missed it. Are they concerned about preserving all rights (e.g. the second amendment, rights of Christians to be free from paying for for abortions, etc.) or just a specific selection of rights they deem appropriate?

    • It’s Me

      It’s the right to have an abortion and use contraception and birth control that they are protecting. Your argument is that Federal monies are being used for abortions but that is not entirely true. Even Paul Ryan had to acknowledge that Planned Parenthood doesn’t use Federal monies for abortions, and instead is using it “by proxy” http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/12/politics/paul-ryan-town-hall-planned-parenthood/.

      The problem is that you can’t have an organization focused on women’s health without the topic of abortion being discussed as an option, regardless of a person’s sensibilities towards the topic. There are many situations where an abortion may be necessary: rape, incest, maternal health, abusive relationship, etc. And in some cases the mother simply may not be in a position where she feels she is ready to support a baby. Simply put, ignoring that abortion isn’t an option or outlawing abortion entirely is ignoring a women’s right to her own health. Furthermore, outlawing abortion entirely would be a violation of the first amendment “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion,” which, to sum, means we shall not enact laws based on a religious belief (e.g. sharia law).

      I also do not agree with abortion in most cases and believe adoption should always be considered first. Where we differ in opinion though is that I don’t believe the government should be allowed to outlaw a mother’s right to make that decision for herself. And as much as I don’t agree with people wearing guns to the grocery store I also don’t believe it is within the government’s right to outlaw a person’s choice to make that decision.

      To more succinctly answer your (somewhat ironic) question: they are standing up for their rights and, regardless if you choose to exercise or even agree with that right, it is a right none-the-less and you should also support it even if you don’t feel it is “a specific selection of rights [you] deem appropriate”.

    • Rocky Treadway

      “Christians”, are free from paying for abortions, unless they have them done. Furthermore, this march wasn’t about abortion, but the rights of every woman to be equal to any rights of men. If you’re against that, then you’re hopeless.

      • Realist

        Oh no! I’m all for equal rights! Men should get all of the rights women get as well!
        The one I think would be great would be paid maternity leave! That would be wonderful!

  • Realist

    More one sided liberal hype….Conservatives will continue to be censored as evidenced by not posting my first question. Liberal biased media….

    • idahogie

      So ready to play the victim, aren’t you?

      • Realist

        Nope, just stating the facts. I’m not victimized. The victims are the women who are demonized for having an opposing view. The victioms are the hundreds of thousands of aborted human beings. Want birth control, pay for it out of your own pocket. Whant an abortion, don’t expect tax payers to pay for it. That is equal rights…

  • Rich Dahl

    “I’m here today because I want my children to be proud that I stood up for their rights,” said Pam Traughber, one of the marchers.
    So, do these women who stand up for their children’s rights feel the same way about the rights they are denying those murdered through abortion? What of THEIR rights? Right, they are dead. They HAVE no rights.

    • idahogie

      Dumb point. Nobody has an exclusive right to live inside another person. Women DO have a right to control their own bodies.

  • idahogie

    Awesome! Great to see so many people in the country willing to stand up and protect our country from Trump and the Republicans.

    Congratulations to the women, especially!

  • Rocky Treadway

    This aint’ about “Liberals”, you knuckleheads. This is about the civil rights of every woman in the world. I suggest you people who always draw lines in the sand and choose sides get off the “left/right” battle. It’s getting old. There aren’t just two sides to everything! That’s a simpleton’s way of thinking.

  • It’s Me

    They’re not mutually exclusive.

    • Realist

      As long as you continue to march for womens rights (as defined by you), you’re are being exclusive of others and therefore hypocritical, biased and discriminatory. Ironically, just what you claim to be marching against….

  • Tony Smith

    Very credible bunch. They protest a hetero P*** Grabber, but they push for supporters of the Satanic Verses who rape, mutilate, enslave, and murder 100’s of millions of women. They deserve our respect.

