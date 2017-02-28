Family faces murder suspect for the first time since his arrest

Updated at 4:29 pm, February 28th, 2017 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The children of a woman who was murdered and buried in her basement faced the accused killer for the first time since his arrest Tuesday morning.

Jeremy White, the man accused of murdering Christin Caldwell, appeared in district court before Judge Bruce L. Pickett for an arraignment hearing. White pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.

“It was overwhelming. We had a lot of friends and family there supporting us and even with that I was not even close to prepared,” Cynthia Littleford, one of Caldwell’s daughters, tells EastIdahoNews.com.

White is accused of killing Caldwell, his long time girlfriend, in November and then burying her in the basement of their Bonneville County home.

White left the Idaho Falls area Nov. 9 with Deena Aday, who is charged with accessory to a felony.

Aday is scheduled to appear in court on March 10.

A trial date for White has been scheduled for July.

