Idaho Falls man arrested for allegedly hurting teenager

1  Updated at 12:23 pm, February 28th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested Monday after he allegedly hurt the hand of a 15-year-old boy.

Officers responded to a call of child abuse on the 1600 block of Riviera Drive on Feb. 21. Police were told of an incident where Enoch P. Holverson, 32, became angry and grabbed the boy’s hand, hurting it. A doctor treated the boy’s injury.

Idaho Falls police investigated and, according to a news release, they also learned of another incident involving a 13‐year‐old girl and a domestic battery incident with a 36‐year‐old woman.

Holverson is facing a felony charge of injury to a child, as well as misdemeanor charges of injury to a child and domestic battery. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail with bond set at $50,000.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

