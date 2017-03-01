Idaho Falls woman arrested for felony DUI

Updated at 1:53 pm, March 1st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities arrested 39‐year‐old Martha A. Blair for felony driving under the influence late Tuesday night.

The Idaho Falls woman was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Police reports show officers responded to a suspected drunk driver in the 1600 block of West Broadway around 10:15 p.m. A store clerk at the Phillips 66 gas station reported to police that an intoxicated Blair had arrived at the convenience store. She had been driving a truck.

Blair, who has at least two prior DUI convictions, is being held on a $20,000* bond.

*This article has been updated with bond information.