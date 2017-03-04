Idaho woman killed in crash, 3-year-old ejected from car

Updated at 8:58 am, March 4th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

CALDWELL — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 31.

The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday near Caldwell.

Timothy J. Ficarro, 38, of Meridian, was driving westbound in a 2001 Chevy Malibu. The vehicle’s left rear tire blew and it veered off the right shoulder, where it overturned. There were two passengers in the vehicle with Ficarro, Jessica L. Smith, 33, of Boise, and a 3-year-old male child.

Ficarro and Smith were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. The child was buckled into a car seat, but not secured in the vehicle and was ejected.

Ficarro and the child were transported by ground ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Smith succumbed to her injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The right lane was blocked for approximately two and a half hours.