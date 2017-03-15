Woman taken to hospital after I-15 rollover near Pocatello

Updated at 6:53 pm, March 15th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

POCATELLO — On March 15, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 at milepost 61, just south of Pocatello.

Tami L. Smith, 51, of Malad, was driving southbound on Interstate 15 in a 2009 Toyota Yaris when she drove off the roadway onto the left shoulder, then rolled the vehicle.

Smith was wearing a seatbelt.

She was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.

Her condition has not been disclosed.