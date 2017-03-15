Weather Sponsor
Woman taken to hospital after I-15 rollover near Pocatello

Pocatello

2  Updated at 6:53 pm, March 15th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

POCATELLO — On March 15, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 at milepost 61, just south of Pocatello.

Tami L. Smith, 51, of Malad, was driving southbound on Interstate 15 in a 2009 Toyota Yaris when she drove off the roadway onto the left shoulder, then rolled the vehicle.

Smith was wearing a seatbelt.

She was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.

Her condition has not been disclosed.

EastIdahoNews.com staff

  • Steve Buckshire

    This appears to be another situation, but many accidents happen every year due to car malfunctioning. We would all be wise to have our vehicles checked regularly by Bargain Tire or another professional. Stay safe!

    • Nate Sunderland

      Steve — how about I put you in touch with our sales reps?

