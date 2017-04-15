I-15 resurfacing begins Monday between Lava Beds and Bonneville County Line

Updated at 3:30 pm, April 28th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Road work on another section of Interstate 15 begins Monday.

Weather permitting, the Idaho Transportation Department plans to begin resurfacing eight miles of I-15 between the Lava Beds to the Bonneville County Line, according to a news release. During the construction project, which is expected to last until this summer, the section of I-15 will be reduced to one lane in both directions.

Officials say the projects will involve replacing deteriorated pavement, upgrading sections of guardrail and building two new crossovers. ITD also plans to improve the clearance under the bridges that cross I-15 at Base Line Road, River Road, Woodville Road (1500 North) and Woodville Church Road (700 North).

Crews will spend the next three weeks building crossovers in the I-15 median. Later this month, traffic will cross over to the northbound lanes while crews repave the southbound lanes, according to a news release.

This project is among 10 maintenance projects scheduled this year along 190 miles of I-15 in eastern Idaho.

Construction began between the Fort Hall Indian Reservation and Blackfoot earlier this month, and additional work is scheduled to begin in Pocatello in May. For a map and more details, download the Lava Beds to Bonneville County Line fact sheet or I-15 construction poster.

Similar projects are occurring on Idaho Highway 39 and Idaho Highway 34. More information about those projects is available here.

During construction, motorists are urged to plan extra time when traveling through the construction zone, pay attention to signage and changing traffic patterns, and slow down.

“We are absolutely committed to a safe work zone for crews and the traveling public,” ITD Engineering Manager Dan Harelson said in a news release.

ITD plans to invest $95 million into I-15 improvements in 2017 and 2018. Construction is expected to continue for the next several years. To sign up for text notices about construction on I-15, text INTERSTATE15 to 22828. Details also will be posted to www.itd.idaho.gov/I-15construction.